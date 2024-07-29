Photo: Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice is inviting the Calderdale community to join them in remembering loved ones at their annual Rainbow of Ribbons event on Sunday.

The event is the culmination of the campaign in which people give a donation to the Hospice in memory of a loved one. They then receive a coloured ribbon of their choice to tie in their own meaningful place or at the hospice for the event.

The purpose of Rainbow of Ribbons is to bring people together to remember and celebrate the lives of people who are loved and missed by dedicating a ribbon to them, and in doing so support families in Overgate’s care today.

Lisa Mieszkowska is part of the social work team at the hospice and works with patients and families to prepare them for their own journeys when facing loss.

"Your contribution will help us continue to offer compassionate care to those in need,” she said.

"By purchasing a ribbon, you are supporting our mission to provide comfort, dignity, and peace to our patients and their families. Join us in this meaningful tribute of Rainbow of Ribbons and help us nurture the legacy of care at Overgate Hospice.”

To join the campaign and dedicate your own ribbon in memory of a loved one, just visit the Overgate Hospice website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk and find Rainbow of Ribbons on the ‘Our Events’ page.

There is no minimum donation required.