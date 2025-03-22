Dedicated home help and pool attendant turned grave digger among Calderdale Council's long-serving staff

A man who started as a pool attendant and then became a grave digger is among a group of Calderdale Council staff who have been recognised for their long service.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Fenwick is now senior bereavement services officer for the council but started working for the local authority in 1984 as a pool attendant at Halifax Pool.

In May 1987, he moved to the cemeteries department as a grave digger and in September 2004, became a cemeteries supervisor – a post Ian still holds today, looking after a team of five bereavement services officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian is responsible for ensuring the correct grave is dug and used and also ensures the council’s cemeteries are kept up to standard and for the provision of out of hours burial services on a 24/7 basis.

Long-serving Calderdale Council staff have been recognised

He is among seven employees who have reached the milestone of working for the council for more than 40 years and were invited to a special ceremony to honour their achievements.

Also there was Linda Brearley, a support and independence assistant who started working for the council in January 1985 as a home help in Brighouse.

The council says Linda has received many compliments from families who she has cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2009, Linda became a reablement support assistant and then a support and independence assistant.

Michelle Copeland was recognised for her service as a residential support worker.

She started working for the council in November 1983 at Thornhill Grange home for Older People before working with people with complex needs and learning disabilities, and later at the independent living scheme, which was set up in Brighouse in 1996.

In 2003, Michelle joined the Union Housing Scheme – a residential service for people with long-term mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Nick Hartley, sport and active leisure manager, was congratulated for his 40 years.

He started at the council in April 1984 as a sports assistant and a gym instructor at North Bridge Leisure Centre, advancing to duty manager, then moving to Sowerby Bridge and Elland pools.

In 2007, Nick took on the role of managing Todmorden Leisure Centre, where he has remained ever since.

Other staff recognised were Jackie Addison, head of HR and OD; Joanne Ambler, business support officer; and Fiona Smith, social care advisor.