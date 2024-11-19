Designs for £3.5 million Todmorden town square has been revealed in new images

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council has released new design images showing plans to transform a Calder Valley town.

Around £3.5 million is being invested to transform Bramsche Square in Todmorden town centre, to create a welcoming, attractive and flexible space.

The ‘Public Places in the heart of Todmorden’ project is just one part of the Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5 million regeneration of the town, funded by the UK Government and led by Todmorden Town Deal Board.

The council has released new design images showing how the Bramsche Square area could look.

After listening to feedback, the council has refined the scheme and developed the latest designs with the needs of residents, businesses and visitors taken into account.

The scheme will retain 58 parking spaces, with the bays increased in size to make parking easier and meet new standards.

The three new disabled bays will have hatching to all sides to better meet people’s needs.

Calderdale Council is talking to potential contractors to gather interest in the project, with a view to seeking contract tenders and planning permission in 2025.

The project will include:

New fixed stalls and a canopy in the outdoor market area, creating a ‘market street’ layout with more opportunities for trade in Todmorden to grow and thrive. A newly created market forecourt next to the Market Hall will host small events and street food traders, with new planting and a refurbished and repositioned kiosk.

More greenery and new seating in Pollination Garden where people sit, relax and meet others. There will be a new lawn and rain garden to help prevent flooding, and new edible plants adding to the existing trees and plants in this area.

A new disabled parking bay, motorcycle bays and 51 car parking spaces in Rose Street car park.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We want as many people as possible to enjoy all that Todmorden has to offer, from its markets and shops to its events and heritage, and we want the town and its businesses to continue to thrive.

“By creating a vibrant new multipurpose space through the Todmorden Town Deal, we’re hoping to encourage more people to visit, help boost local trade and create opportunities for the economy to grow.

“We’re excited to share new images showing the latest designs for Bramsche Square.”

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “I am delighted that the designs for Todmorden’s town centre will achieve a greener, more attractive and welcoming Bramsche Square.

"Our markets and businesses will benefit from a modern, fit for purpose space and layout which will encourage people to use local shops, restaurants and other facilities and bring more visitors to our wonderful town and countryside.

“The Board’s ambition is for a Todmorden known for its markets and small independent shops and businesses where profit stays local and supports our small producers.

"The latest town centre plans are a major step in realising this and in offering a fantastic space for showcasing our unique community led arts, events and heritage opportunities.

"Our priority is for a town where people and businesses can succeed in challenging times and we are confident these designs reflect that ambition.”