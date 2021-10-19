Details revealed for Remembrance Sunday service in Halifax

Halifax Remembrance Service in 2019

Last year, Remembrance events were held virtually or as an individual moment of reflection, but 2021 events will once again feature the full parade through Halifax on Remembrance Sunday (14 November) and a service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster.

Work begins in August to plan for Remembrance events and the Council’s Civic Office continues to be busy confirming arrangements for events across the borough, with services, wreath-laying, and other commemorative activities being planned in villages and towns across Calderdale.

Work also takes place with other Council services, as well as the police, traffic management companies and Halifax Minster to co-ordinate the Halifax town centre parade.

The 2021 parade will start at Halifax Town Hall as usual, with dignitaries and veterans assembling from 10am on Sunday 14 November. The parade will march via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster at around 10.40am.

The Cenotaph service will start at 10.45am, including a two-minute silence at 11am. A further service of remembrance will then take place inside the Minster.

Those not on parade are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph to welcome the parade. Attendees are also asked to be mindful of COVID safety throughout and continue to follow the five big things, including keeping our distance from those we don’t live with, where possible, and wearing a face covering if necessary, to help reduce transmission of the virus.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai, said: “After the cancellation of events and services last year, I’m so pleased we’re able to come together once again to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world, as well as the men and women continuing to serve in the armed forces today.

“Remembrance events are always moving, but I feel commemorations will be especially poignant this year as we’re once again able to gather at the borough’s cenotaphs and memorials to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal will launch this year on Thursday 28 October, with volunteers taking to the streets with poppies and collecting boxes, raising millions of pounds for the Armed Forces community. Halifax Town Hall will fly the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal flag to support their work.

The money collected at this time, and from numerous other fundraising activities throughout the year, goes to providing help and support to serving and ex-service men and women and their dependents.

Calderdale Council also shows its support for Armed Forces personnel past and present, and their families, throughout the year as part of its Armed Forces Community Covenant.