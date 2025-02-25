'Disgusting' thieves attack life-saving Calderdale volunteer heroes' base
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team has said it is “deeply disappointed” by the theft of essential components from one of its response vehicles while it was in secure storage at the team’s base in Mytholmroyd.
"This unfortunate incident has temporarily affected our operational readiness,” said the team
"But we remain committed to ensuring that our life-saving service continues without interruption.”
The stolen parts include a winch, blue lights, and underbody protection — each critical to the vehicle’s ability to operate in challenging environments, say the rescue volunteers.
"We would like to express our appreciation to the management and staff of the facility for their support and cooperation as we address this situation,” they have posted.
"The affected vehicle plays a crucial role in our ability to respond rapidly to those in need, often in the most challenging and life-threatening conditions.
"While we are working hard to repair and replace the stolen parts, we are grateful for the resilience and adaptability of our team, who remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies.
"We are liaising with the relevant authorities and we hope to recover from this situation as quickly as possible.
"The impact of such thefts extends far beyond our team - it affects the safety of the community and those who rely on our service in times of need.
"Our focus remains on maintaining our ability to serve those in need, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our community, donors, and volunteers.
"Any assistance in helping us recover from this setback, whether through donations, or practical support, is hugely appreciated.”
Calder Valley Search and Rescue team are trained volunteers who are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
To donate to help their work, visit https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/149#!/DonationDetails
People have been expressing their shock at the theft, including one who posted: “Disgusting behaviour to take from anyone nevermind an organisation like this.”
Another said: “To steal from anybody is awful but to steal from a life-saving voluntary organisation is doubly so.”