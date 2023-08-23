Do you recognise this dog? RSPCA appeal after collapsed dog discovered abandoned in Halifax alley

The black adult male dog was found by local residents, collapsed in a back alley behind Ripon Street last week (August 16).

He was emaciated and in such a serious condition he was not able to walk, so had to be carried to a vet.

RSPCA inspector Jo Taylor is now investigating the suspected abandonment.

She said: “The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier whippet crossbreed, was collapsed and extremely weak when he was found.

"It appears he was deliberately abandoned in the secluded alleyway.

"He is extremely weak and emaciated, but is now receiving veterinary treatment so we are hoping he will pull through.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone who recognises him or has information about who owns him.