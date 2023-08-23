News you can trust since 1853
Do you recognise this dog? RSPCA appeal after collapsed dog discovered abandoned in Halifax alley

The RSPCA is appealing for information about an emaciated dog that was found collapsed in an alleyway in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
The black adult male dog was found by local residents, collapsed in a back alley behind Ripon Street last week (August 16).

He was emaciated and in such a serious condition he was not able to walk, so had to be carried to a vet.

RSPCA inspector Jo Taylor is now investigating the suspected abandonment.

She said: “The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier whippet crossbreed, was collapsed and extremely weak when he was found.

"It appears he was deliberately abandoned in the secluded alleyway.

"He is extremely weak and emaciated, but is now receiving veterinary treatment so we are hoping he will pull through.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone who recognises him or has information about who owns him.

"They can contact me in complete confidence on our inspectorate appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.”

