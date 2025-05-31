Dog waits over 200 days at RSPCA in Halifax to find his forever home

The RSPCA in Halifax has launched a special appeal to find a forever home for a lurcher who has been waiting over 200 days for his second chance at happiness.

Cooper, aged two, was rescued by an RSPCA officer, living in unsuitable conditions and kept outside.

He came into the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch, whose headquarters are in Halifax, in September last year but sadly has received hardly any applications for adoption.

In February of this year, Cooper was adopted - but the owner returned him after just one day. There has been no interest in him for over 90 days since then.

Cooper is looking for a new home

Claire Spencer, from the RSPCA, said: “We don’t understand why Cooper has had such little interest. He’s a bundle of fun and loves everyone he meets.

"He’s an adventurous dog who loves going on walks and would appreciate a fairly active family.

"Cooper loves to play with his toys especially playing chase and tug. He’s very clever and is learning lots every day through scent work games which the staff have been really enjoying playing with him as he’s so much fun.

“This lovely lurcher loves to spend time zooming around in our enclosed paddock. After his tea in the evening he likes to curl up on his bed and settle down for the night.

“He had a bit of a tough start in life and was kept in unsuitable conditions. And just when he thought he had found a perfect new home, they sadly returned him the next day, so he is really looking for a reliable, loving home who will give him the second chance at happiness we know he deserves.

"Anybody wanting to adopt Cooper would need to meet him a few times at the centre but we can guarantee you will love our Super Cooper.”

Cooper could be rehomed to families whose children are around 12 years old or older and he would prefer not to live with any cats or small furry pets such as rabbits or guinea pigs.

He is fully house trained and would initially like someone who is around most of the day to keep him company as he loves being around people. Cooper will need to build-up to being left for longer once he is settled into a routine in his new home.

He would be better suited to a home without other dogs, in time he may benefit from some doggy friends out and about as long as they can keep up with him.

He would also love a secure garden with high fencing somewhere he can play with his toys and relax in warmer weather.

Prospective adopters who would like to offer this clever boy a home can send a completed application form to [email protected].

To see a video of Cooper, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMx464WA3Zk.