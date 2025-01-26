Don Lang: Marking the centenary of the famous Halifax jazz musician who worked on The Beatles' 'White Album'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The year 2025 marks the centenary of the birth of noted Halifax musician Don Lang, who was once a household name around the country.

Born Gordon Langhorn on January 19, 1925, he was the son of John Archer Langhorn (1900-1968) and his wife Mary Jane Wood (1898-1975), who married at Halifax Parish Church in 1921.

Raised in Moor End Road, Pellon, as a lad he developed the physique to follow his father and grandfather, who both played rugby professionally for Halifax.

Yet from his youth music inspired him; first he played the piano, then double bass, progressing to the trombone – for which he became so famous – aged 21.

On leaving school Gordon trained as an electrician, but becoming known as a music man, he was invited to play locally in the evenings; by 21 he was being sought to play trombone with local dance bands.

He played his first fully professional engagement in 1947 on the Isle of Man. In the early 1950s he decided to shorten his name, and from then on he was Don Lang.

His time spent with Peter Rose and the Teddy Foster Orchestra led to an invitation from Vic Lewis, then creating a “progressive” big band to tour Europe, who required an inventive and creative trombone voice.

As featured soloist, Don left us series of fine solos on Lewis recordings such as “Sunday Girl” and “The Man I Love”.

During the next four years with Liversedge-born Ken Mackintosh, the saxophonist, Don began to sing regularly, initially as a gig with the in-house vocal quartet The Macpies.

As he grew in confidence, he would sing solo, and broadcast as such. It was with Mackintosh that he co-wrote and recorded the hit instrumental “The Creep”.

Having produced his own demonstration record in his own style, he was immediately signed up by HMV in 1955 and the resulting record, “Cloudburst”, was an instant success.

Does anyone remember the so-called “toddler’s truce” when the BBC and ITV both imposed an hour’s silence between 6pm and 7pm to allow parents to put children to bed?

This was ended on February 16, 1957, when a five-minute news bulletin was followed by a potent dose of rock, skiffle and trad jazz.

BBC TV’s 6.5 Special had arrived, and it would propel a new generation into a fresh musical age, making a household name of the boy from Pellon. Don, together with his “Frantic Five”, were resident musicians on the programme.

On its demise, he retained his firm foothold in the jazz and big band fields, but continued to make successful records like “Witch Doctor”; this reached the top ten in the UK charts.

Don would occasionally play at the Victoria Hall, Halifax. He was well-known in top music circles, and when he was working as a session man with recording The Beatles’ “White Album”, John Lennon actively sought him out.

Through the seventies and early eighties, Don worked in cabaret with his own band and as a featured soloist with larger outfits; he performed on the QE2, and on the MECCA circuit.

Later years saw him in virtual retirement, suffering from cancer. He died on August 3, 1992 in the Royal Marsden Hospital, having maintained his good humour to the end.