Nearly £4,000 has been raised so far for the funeral of a much-loved Halifax schoolboy.

Donations have been pouring into an online fundraiser set up in memory of 13-year-old Harrison Reynolds, who died after a crash on the A672 Oldham Road near Rishworth.

More than 140 contributions have been made so far, collecting over £3,700.

Rachel Dean, who set up the fundraiser, posted: “As many of you are probably aware, 13-year-old Harrison was in a serious car accident, causing life-threatening injuries.

Harrison Reynolds

"Unfortunately, after a real fight, his little body couldn't fight no more, and his machines were turned off on Sunday, February 16.

"So sadly, Harrison passed away at 3.45am on February 17.

“We would love to raise some funds to give H the send off he so deserves. Harrison - 13 Forever x”

Old Bank WMC in Mirfield is holding a fundraiser for Harrison’s funeral fund at 5pm on Sunday, March 2, including live music and a raffle.

Tickets are £10 from the club or by calling 07815 486098.

To donate online, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/7j5wbu-harrison .

Paying tribute to Harrison, his family said from the moment he was born, he stole their hearts.

"We have always loved you every day,” they said.

"We wish we could change places with you as our hearts feel numb, but you will always be with us.

"You are a strong and funny boy who liked to keep us on our toes.

"Just know you were the best version of yourself, and we will always be proud to call you ours.

"You were just too precious for this world and the angels needed you. Until we meet again my boy, we all love you and miss you.

The crash happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday, February 4 when a black Vauxhall Corsa left the road.

Five other teenagers who were also in the car were arrested and have since been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police’s MCET officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, footage and information about the accident.

Anyone who can help with their enquiries can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting the reference 0059 of February 4.