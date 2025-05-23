Drum, crackle and pop at free family events in Halifax this May half term

A week of free noisy fun is in store for the May half-term holiday at Dean Clough in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing four metres tall, made from recycled materials and found objects, and inspired by the Tower of Babel, Babylon Gamelan is a mechanical sound sculpture and interactive percussive installation.

Created by celebrated artist Dave Young at large scale puppet and sculpture makers Rag&Bone, Babylon Gamelan is a series of mechanical sound sculptures and noise-making machines designed for hands-on exploration and suitable for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ever since Bablyon Gamelan landed at our studio during its final stages of development we knew we’d love to be able to host it to the public here at IOU, Dean Clough,” said Rich Warburton, creative director at the IOU creation centre.

Photo: IOU

"Such an amazing, tactile and playful sculpture deserves to be shared with as many people as possible. We can’t wait for visitors to come and experience the joy of interacting with Babylon Gamelan.”

You can visit Babylon Gamelan at the IOU creation centre in Dean Clough from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30 between 10am and 3pm.

There is also a Scavenger Workshop by Noisy Toys at the IOU creation centre, on Wednesday, May 28, from 10.30am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2pm, where you can get hands on with e-waste and learn about hacking, tinkering, fixing, breaking and upcycling and dive into the world of circuits, sound, vibrations, waves, magnets and electromagnetism, but this has now sold out.