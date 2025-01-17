Drummer from Halifax acts as body double for star Lorraine Ashbourne on new Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jan 2025
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 15:37 BST
A student at Halifax Drum School acted as the body double for one of the stars of the upcoming Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women, which was filmed in Calderdale.

The show, which will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, follows five women who come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band and features Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig and Amelia Bullmore.

It also stars Lorraine Ashbourne, who has also recently appeared in Sherwood and Alma's Not Normal, and whose body double during drumming scenes was Halifax Drum School's Julie Gearing.

However, Lorraine learned the drums for the role so well that, although Julie was present on set, it’s likely that Julie may not feature in the finished series, and all shots of Lorraine’s character drumming will be of Lorraine herself.

Lorraine Ashbourne and Julie GearingLorraine Ashbourne and Julie Gearing
Martin Davies, from the schoo, said: "Many people think learning an instrument is mainly for children but we teach all ages and Julie having this opportunity is a wonderful testament to her hard work as a student.

"It was the first time she ever played with a band, so I'm a very proud teacher.

"I'm always happy to see my students go on to work in the industry, one of which is George Day, who is the drummer for Brit Award winning band Jungle."

