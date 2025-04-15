Easter bin dates in Calderdale: Here's when your rubbish will be collected around Easter bank holiday

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for over Easter.

Easter collections will be as follows:

Good Friday – all crews are working as normal

Monday, April 21 – now collected on Tuesday, April 22

Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for over Easter

Tuesday, April 22 – now collected on Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 23 – now collected on Thursday, April 24

Thursday, April 24 – now collected on Friday, April 25

Friday, April 25 – now collected on Saturday, April 26

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open, operating Sunday hours on Bank Holiday Mondays.

