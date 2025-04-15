Easter bin dates in Calderdale: Here's when your rubbish will be collected around Easter bank holiday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for over Easter.
Easter collections will be as follows:
Good Friday – all crews are working as normal
Monday, April 21 – now collected on Tuesday, April 22
Tuesday, April 22 – now collected on Wednesday, April 23
Wednesday, April 23 – now collected on Thursday, April 24
Thursday, April 24 – now collected on Friday, April 25
Friday, April 25 – now collected on Saturday, April 26
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open, operating Sunday hours on Bank Holiday Mondays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.