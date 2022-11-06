The church, on Gooder Lane, has been given the funding from the Community Foundation for Calderdale, with the project being overseen by parishioner and green champion David James.

He said: “There are two parts to the project. We have changed all the old wattage lights for low powered and economical LEDs and, in January, solar panels with battery storage will be installed.

“When we have solar panels installed we would be completely zero carbon as regards electricity. In fact, we hope to put any surplus energy into the grid.

The magnificent roof at St John the Divine Church in Rastrick.

“Now we have floodlights illuminating our magnificent wooden barrelled ceiling, and the warm colour of the lights bring out the textures and colours of the stonework.

“The embossed ceiling is now displayed in all its glory.

“We are lucky to have had this generous grant to enable us to reduce our carbon footprint and also our electricity bills, but also to enhance the ambience of the church.

“We are going through the process of becoming an eco church and this project will take us some way on that journey.

David James, seen here, left, at St John's with fellow congregation members after launching an appeal to help refurbish the church organ earlier this year, says the church is "lucky to have had this generous grant" from Community Foundation for Calderdale, which will "enable us to reduce our carbon footprint."

“Hopefully by carrying out this work we are playing our small part in helping to improve the environment.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale said: “It is great to see this church applying for grants like this to reduce their carbon footprints and we encourage other committees of religious buildings to do the same.”

On Sunday, November 20, at 3.30pm, the church will be hosting a ‘Music on a Sunday Afternoon’ concert, which will be the first event in the building in the dark when the lights will be used after their installation.

It is being staged to help raise money for the church organ fund and offers a varied selection of musical treats. There will be solos, duets, and ensembles, a double reed quartet, and vocal and instrumental items. There is also a bar.

St John the Divine Church, Rastrick, Brighouse

The entrance fee is £10, children go free and it is pay at the door.

The church is trying to raise £75,000 to restore the historic Conacher organ, which is in urgent need of restoration and repair. Fundraisers have already raised about half that amount.

The instrument has a fascinating history and church members believe it to be the last cinema organ still in regular use.

Graham Kennedy, who is organising the concert event, explained he had a long standing relationship with St John’s, and as a musician himself he had a number of musician friends.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

“The concert is an eclectic mix of music. It isn’t very modern but it is wide ranging and very listenable. I am sure it will appeal to all tastes and sure it will be perfect listening for a Sunday afternoon.

“It is not going to be heavy because there is a lot of what I term light stuff. I am sure the audience will find the programme very entertaining.”