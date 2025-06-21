A pioneering industrialist, philanthropist, and social reformer from Halifax now has his own permanent tribute in the town.

Halifax Civic Trust has honoured Colonel Edward Akroyd with a blue plaque at his former residence, Bankfield Mansion – now home to Bankfield Museum.

Described by the trust as “one of town’s most visionary figures” Colonel Akroyd’s influence shaped the fabric of 19th-century Halifax.

As the head of James Akroyd & Sons, he built one of the largest worsted textile empires in the country.

Former Halifax MP unveils the new blue plaque at Bankfield Museum for Edward Akroyd

But it was his deep commitment to social progress that set him apart, says the trust.

From Bankfield, Colonel Akroyd launched a series of groundbreaking initiatives, founding schools, churches, and the first working men’s college outside London.

He also created the model village of Akroydon to promote home ownership and co-founded the Yorkshire Penny Bank to encourage financial independence among working families.

A devout Anglican and advocate for workers’ welfare, he introduced pension schemes, supported allotments, and served as MP for Halifax.

His military service as Lieutenant Colonel of the 4th Yorkshire West Riding Rifle Volunteers further cemented his role as a civic leader.

“Colonel Akroyd was more than an industrialist - he was a visionary who believed in dignity, education, and opportunity for all,” said Alan Goodrum, chair of Halifax Civic Trust.

“This plaque is a tribute to his enduring legacy and the values he championed.”

In the presence of the Alan and Calderdale Museums manager Richard Macfarlane, former Halifax MP Holly Lynch unveiled the blue plaque on at Bankfield Museum.

Ms Lynch said: “It was an absolute privilege to unveil this blue plaque which shines a light on one Halifax’s most interesting and influential residents.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, added: “The story of Bankfield and Edward Akroyd’s important contribution to shaping the local area cannot by underestimated.

"Bankfield Mansion was Akroyd’s home and is the centrepiece of Akroydon - the surrounding village that he built and is named after him.

"It became a museum after his death in 1887 and has been a museum ever since.

“Today the museum contains exhibits exploring our local history and we endeavour to help people to gain a better understanding of the mansion and its place in the history of 19th century Halifax.”