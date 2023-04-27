News you can trust since 1853
Eid Mubarak: 350 enjoy Eid festivities in the sunshine at Halifax's St Augustine's Centre

Hundreds of people joined together for Eid celebrations hosted by a Halifax charity.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

St Augustine’s Centre held an Eid party on Tuesday for 350 neighbours, centre members, supporters, volunteers and staff.

The guests enjoyed drumming, dancing, DJs, table tennis, table football, children's art, henna, face-painting, a photo booth, delicious hot food and stalls in the spring sunshine.

The charity specialises in helping people who are seeking asylum and new refugees to rebuilding their lives in Calderdale.

Eid party at St Augustine's Centre, Halifax. From the left, Carley Mullaney, organiser Rabia Zaka, Soma Saliher, Florence Kahuro, Nazhad Hadi, Danny Watkins and Sam.Eid party at St Augustine's Centre, Halifax. From the left, Carley Mullaney, organiser Rabia Zaka, Soma Saliher, Florence Kahuro, Nazhad Hadi, Danny Watkins and Sam.
Eid party at St Augustine's Centre, Halifax. From the left, Carley Mullaney, organiser Rabia Zaka, Soma Saliher, Florence Kahuro, Nazhad Hadi, Danny Watkins and Sam.
For more details on how to support them, visit their website.

