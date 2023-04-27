Eid Mubarak: 350 enjoy Eid festivities in the sunshine at Halifax's St Augustine's Centre
Hundreds of people joined together for Eid celebrations hosted by a Halifax charity.
St Augustine’s Centre held an Eid party on Tuesday for 350 neighbours, centre members, supporters, volunteers and staff.
The guests enjoyed drumming, dancing, DJs, table tennis, table football, children's art, henna, face-painting, a photo booth, delicious hot food and stalls in the spring sunshine.
The charity specialises in helping people who are seeking asylum and new refugees to rebuilding their lives in Calderdale.
For more details on how to support them, visit their website.