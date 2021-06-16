Elderly Calderdale residents enjoy themselves at first post-lockdown Companionship Café

The event was hosted at St. Thomas’s Church Hall in Greetland.

Home Instead, which provides care services to elderly and vulnerable people in the comfort of their own homes, has witnessed the negative impact the lockdowns have had on older people. They wanted to create an opportunity for their clients, especially those living with dementia to enjoy themselves and socialise now that restrictions have been eased and clients are fully vaccinated.

In line with COVID-19 regulations, the event was limited to six clients, alongside their carers or family members with social distancing and strict hygiene procedures in place.

They had a fantastic time with Carolyn Shepherd of Our Adventure Outreach, who ran an arts and crafts session. During the session, they created beautiful dreamcatchers whilst enjoying afternoon tea and cake, being able to chat to other people and enjoy a new activity meant they had a wonderful day.

Naomi Lanigan, registered care manager at Home Instead said: “There was a real buzz in the room at the event, with most of our clients meeting each other for the first time. Due to the last year of lockdown many older people have been unable to join in with any social groups or organised activities until now- and you can tell how much it meant to be with other people- they really enjoyed themselves.”

Farook Hamid who is a caregiver at Home Instead commented: “My client is wheelchair bound and needs a lot of support, but she clearly enjoyed getting out and seeing new faces and hearing different voices. I look after her every day and loved seeing the look on her face when we entered the room.”

A local lady who brought her partner to the event commented: “It was great to meet up with the Home Instead team as well as some of their clients, it was a great atmosphere. To work together with my husband on a beautiful dreamcatcher was very special.”