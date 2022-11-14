Elderly woman pulled from dramatic Calderdale road smash
A pensioner was rescued after a car crash near Ripponden on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
As these photos by Phil Taylor show, police, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to help the 70-year-old woman.
Police said they were called to Rochdale Road, near Baitings Reservoir, at noon following reports a car had crashed into a wall before coming to a stop in a field.
They said the pensioner was not thought to have suffered serious injuries.
The road was shut until 3.10pm while emergency services dealt with the accident.