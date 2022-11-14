As these photos by Phil Taylor show, police, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to help the 70-year-old woman.

Police said they were called to Rochdale Road, near Baitings Reservoir, at noon following reports a car had crashed into a wall before coming to a stop in a field.

They said the pensioner was not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Rippponden. Photo by Phil Taylor

The road was shut until 3.10pm while emergency services dealt with the accident.