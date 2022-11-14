News you can trust since 1853
Elderly woman pulled from dramatic Calderdale road smash

A pensioner was rescued after a car crash near Ripponden on Saturday.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

As these photos by Phil Taylor show, police, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to help the 70-year-old woman.

Police said they were called to Rochdale Road, near Baitings Reservoir, at noon following reports a car had crashed into a wall before coming to a stop in a field.

They said the pensioner was not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Rippponden. Photo by Phil Taylor

The road was shut until 3.10pm while emergency services dealt with the accident.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Ripponden. Photo by Phil Taylor
