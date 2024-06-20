Elland Banking Hub confirms location and which services will be available each day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed that the new Banking Hub in Elland will be located at 44-46 Southgate.

The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

It will also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed that the new Banking Hub in Elland will be located at 44-46 Southgate.

In Elland, the Community Bankers will be available on the following days:

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: Halifax

Wednesday: Barclays (am), Lloyds (pm)

Thursday: HSBC

Friday: Santander

The Hub will open later this year, and the team at Cash Access UK are now working hard to fit out the new premises and will update the community on progress and an opening date as soon as they can.

The Elland Banking Hub page on the Cash Access UK website will provide updates as works progress.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “It’s great news that we have secured a location for our Banking Hub in Elland. It’s a big step forward and we’ll keep the community updated as it progresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Veitch: “I am really excited to see confirmation that the new Banking Hub is soon to be opened in Elland. It is what we need to bring much needed footfall into Elland Town Centre. It will be a sustainable resource for the community to access cash and other banking services.