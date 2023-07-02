News you can trust since 1853
Elland Juniors cup-winners in the paradeElland Juniors cup-winners in the parade
Elland Juniors cup-winners in the parade

Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats

There was dancing, bouncing, music and plenty more to enjoy at this year’s Elland Carnival.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

People flocked to enjoy the community event, now in its 95th year, held in Elland town centre yesterday (Saturday).

Crowds lined the streets as a procession of floats from schools, dance squads, football teams and more joined cheerleaders, mopeds and other walking displays in the parade to the main carnival ring.

There, there were a host of stalls to browse, games to play and entertainment including from Karen Binns Stage School and The Anchormen.

There was also the traditional tug-of-war and a children’s welly-wanging contest.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Crowds on Southgate.

1. Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats

Crowds on Southgate. Photo: Jim Fitton

The parade on Southgate.

2. Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats

The parade on Southgate. Photo: Jim Fitton

Elland C of E School's float.

3. Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats

Elland C of E School's float. Photo: Jim Fitton

The Anchormen.

4. Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats

The Anchormen. Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:Halifax