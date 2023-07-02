There was dancing, bouncing, music and plenty more to enjoy at this year’s Elland Carnival.

People flocked to enjoy the community event, now in its 95th year, held in Elland town centre yesterday (Saturday).

Crowds lined the streets as a procession of floats from schools, dance squads, football teams and more joined cheerleaders, mopeds and other walking displays in the parade to the main carnival ring.

There, there were a host of stalls to browse, games to play and entertainment including from Karen Binns Stage School and The Anchormen.

There was also the traditional tug-of-war and a children’s welly-wanging contest.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1 . Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats Crowds on Southgate. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats The parade on Southgate. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats Elland C of E School's float. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Elland Carnival 2023: All our photos from a lovely day including cheerleaders, mopeds and lots of floats The Anchormen. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4