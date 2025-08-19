Elland Rail Station latest: Transport improvement plans for Calderdale town available to view at upcoming event

An artist's impression of how the finished Elland Rail Station might look.

The latest plans to improve transport links for Elland, including updates on the planned new rail station and new walking and cycling routes, will be available to view at an upcoming information event in the town.

The new rail station for Elland is being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in partnership with Calderdale Council, improving transport links with the wider region and beyond, including connections to Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester.

The council says their Elland Access Package will create easier and safer walking any cycling routes and will support access to the new rail station from Elland town centre and wider areas, including links to and from West Vale.

On Saturday, August 30, from 9.30am until 3.30pm, a drop-in event is taking place at Elland Community Hub, for people to find out more about the plans for both projects and to speak to the delivery team to ask any questions.

The new rail station for Elland will be built next to the A629 and close to Lowfields Business Park. Detailed designs for the project are now complete and have now been shared with Network Rail for approval.

The accompanying access package will improve walking and cycling access to the new Elland Rail Station. The proposals include:

– Two new pedestrian and cycle bridges crossing the River Calder and Calder Hebble Navigation, better connecting Elland, West Vale and surrounding communities with the new station.

– Improvements to existing pedestrian routes.

– Improvements to the cycle network.

– Enhancements for public spaces.

Together, the station and access package will improve access to jobs, education and opportunities. Elland will be more attractive to new businesses and the new links will support existing local businesses, the council says.

The Courier reported earlier this month that frustration at the time it is taking to see the new £25 million station built was voiced in a questions to Cabinet councillors session.

Senior councillors responded that taking time to do the correct due diligence would allow it a smoother journey once work started.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The new rail station and access package for Elland will transform travel in and around the town, connecting local communities with the station and improving links across the region and beyond.

“Understandably, people are keen to see this work delivered, and we share these ambitions. Along with the Combined Authority we’re working hard to ensure that all the pieces are in place to allow work to begin as soon as possible.

“We’re keen to share the latest plans and the upcoming event in Elland will ensure that people have the opportunity to find out more about both the station and access package projects, and to be able to ask the project teams any questions.”

Coun Eric Firth, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “We are making good progress on Elland Rail Station having navigated significant challenges the scheme has faced including rising costs due to inflation, supply chain issues and land acquisition.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to find out more about these plans and how the new station will help boost economic growth and connectivity across Calderdale and beyond.

“Delivered alongside the walking and cycling improvements, this will make it easier for people travelling around the region on our integrated Weaver Network.”