Elland Silver Band's Samantha shortlisted for prestigious music award

Samantha Harrison

Samantha Harrison, from Shelf, has been shortlisted in the Best Instrumental Music Director category of the 2021 Making Music Awards.

“I was really chuffed when I found out I’d been shortlisted,” said Samantha, who is Musical Director for Elland Silver Band’s training and youth bands.

“I was surprised because I didn’t have anything to do with the nomination - it was some of the parents that got together. I was made up.”

Samantha, 45, started playing with Elland Silver Band when she was seven, beginning with the tenor horn, and moving onto the flugel horn and cornet.

Samantha has directed the youth band since it was formed in 1995. Her grandfather was Treasurer of the band and her mum Kathleen Harrison is Secretary.

“The band has been part of my family for a long time,” said Samantha.