Emergency: Rescuers rush to help injured walker in Halifax
A volunteer rescue team were called in after a woman was injured while out walking in Halifax.
Members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue team were deployed to the Salterlee area at 2.22pm on Saturday after a call from paramedics.
A woman needed help after falling and suffering a dislocated shoulder.
Members of the ambulance service had provided initial medical care and pain relief, and the rescue team gave further treatment before moving the woman into a warming winter casualty bag and transferring her onto a stretcher.
They then lifted her over a dry stone wall and carried her through a field and down a farm track to a awaiting ambulance.
The search and rescue team are all volunteers who are on call every day of the year and rely on donations.
To find out more about how to help them, visit https://www.cvsrt.org.uk/