Members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue team were deployed to the Salterlee area at 2.22pm on Saturday after a call from paramedics.

A woman needed help after falling and suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Members of the ambulance service had provided initial medical care and pain relief, and the rescue team gave further treatment before moving the woman into a warming winter casualty bag and transferring her onto a stretcher.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team helped the woman

They then lifted her over a dry stone wall and carried her through a field and down a farm track to a awaiting ambulance.

The search and rescue team are all volunteers who are on call every day of the year and rely on donations.

