The Courier reported yesterday how Emma Leary died suddenly on Wednesday.

Charity Unique Ways, which is based at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre and offers support to families with disabled children, broke the news, saying Emma was a “lovely friend and member”.

Ever since, many heartbroken people who knew her have been leaving tribute messages to the much-loved mum on the Courier’s Facebook page.

One said: “Emma was brilliant, kind and caring and would do anything for anyone.”

Another said: “Such a lovely person heart of gold.”

One person posted: “So, so sad. Worked with Emma a number of years age she was a lovely lady.”

And another said: “RIP Emma. I feel privileged to of been able to call you my friend for over 30 years.”

One person posted: “Such a lovely woman. She did so much good in her life.”

While another said: “Such sad news. Emma was a lovely woman and it was a pleasure to have known her.”

"I'm devastated. She was a lovely woman and friend,” one person said.

And another person posted: “Absolutely devastating news. She was the best mum ever – went over and above to get the support she needed for her daughter, who was her world. I feel lucky to have known you. Taken far too soon.”