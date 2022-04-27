England cricketing superstar among 1,500 who enjoyed iftar at Halifax's Piece Hall

The 51st Pellon Scout Group, led by Zaheer Khalil, organised the event at the historic building on Thursday.

"The primary purpose was to invite members of our community at this very important time of the year and to share our iftar meal with them," he said.

"At a time when the world is divided over many issues affecting the global community, we felt it was important to bring together, in true scouting tradition, members of our local community to break down barriers.

Cricketer Adil Rashid was among the guests at the iftar at The Piece Hall in Halifax

"It is also our tenth anniversary year, so we used this event as an opportunity to showcase our amazing children and raise the profile of scouting."

Iftar is the opening of the fast observed by Muslims from sunrise to sunset every day during Ramadan.

People - including cricketer Adil - came from across Yorkshire to attend Thursday's event, which was the first of its kind in The Piece Hall's history.

The fast was broken at 8.24pm with a call to prayer, followed by a congregational prayer.

The gathering was the first of its kind at The Piece Hall

As well as food being shared, the gathering included a climbing wall, soft archery and a performance by the scouts.

Derek Dodkins, Group Scout Leader for 51st Pellon Scout Group, was also presented with a 40-year service award to scouting.

The iftar was organised by 51st Pellon Scout Group

Around 1,500 people were at the event on Thursday

Some of the organisers of 51st Pellon Scout Group with Adil Rashid

Crowds enjoyed sharing food, games and a performance by the scouts