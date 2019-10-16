Entire contents of closed Rastrick Independent School to be sold off as liquidators are appointed

Liquidators of a Calderdale independet school that closed suddenly at the start of the year have put the entire contents of the school up for sale.

From the minibus, cookers, and fridges to old school desks, pianos and white boards, more than 300 items from the former Rastrick Independent School will be auctioned off.

Eddisons Plant and Machinery Valuers and Auctioneers have been instructed by Mr G Rusling and Miss C Dowson, Joint Liquidators of Rastrick Educational Services Limited, to auction off the items online.

Bidding has now started on the items ranging from the school minibus, musical instruments, desks, chairs, catering equipment, nursery equipment and educational supplies.

The items can be views on Wednesday October 30 between 10am and 3pm with bids ending on November 1 2019.

In the statement headteacher Susan Vaughey said: "I am sorry to announce that I am closing Rastrick Independent School with effect from 30th August 2019. I have informed the local authority.

"You may contact Calderdale Council for further help and assistance with regards to admissions. Their number is 01422 392617."

The school, on Ogden Lane, is inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The inspectors said in the November 2018 report revealed the early years provision, leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment was 'outstanding'.

The school was a co-educational day school for pupils between the ages of zero and 16.

It was founded by Mrs Vaughey in 1994 on the site of the Rastrick Grammar School.

The seniors school for pupils aged 13 to 16 was opened in 2004.

The school was a privately owned company and the headmistress is the sole proprietor.