Equipped4learning quiz and bingo night

A huge thank you to everyone that attended our recent quiz and bingo night, held at Elland Golf Club. We raised a massive £618.

A quiz and bingo night was held on 21st September at Elland Golf club to raise funds for a local Calderdale based charity equipped4learning. The event was attended by 71 people who enjoyed a fab evening of quizzing, bingo and games, hosted brilliantly as ever by Stephen Childs. Throughout the evening in between quiz and bingo rounds we held guess the weight of the cake, guess the gingerbrerad persons name, a massive raffle and a flash, 45 furious minutes of spin the wheel. Pie and peas were served and lost of cakes and goodies were available throughout the night.

The evening was a huge sucess and the amount raised was an over whelming £618. All trustees and charity ambasadors would like to take this oppertunity to thank each and everyone of you who could attend for your generosity and kind words on the evening. We had an absolute blast..... Please follow us on social media where we will keep you updated on our up coming fundraisers, but heres to next years quiz and bingo night, make sure you do not miss it.