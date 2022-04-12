Evening of poetry at Hebden Bridge Trades Club in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital

A fundraising night of poetry will take place at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Thursday, April 28, at 7.30pm.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Guests include Clare Shaw, Amanda Dalton, Toria Garbutt and Jill Penny, while there will also be open mic slots. Tickets cost £5 and all proceeds will go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Tickets are available from The Banyan Tree, The Trades Club and Something Sweet, in Hebden Bridge, or by calling 01422 845880