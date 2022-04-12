Evening of poetry at Hebden Bridge Trades Club in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital
A fundraising night of poetry will take place at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Thursday, April 28, at 7.30pm.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:36 am
Guests include Clare Shaw, Amanda Dalton, Toria Garbutt and Jill Penny, while there will also be open mic slots. Tickets cost £5 and all proceeds will go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Tickets are available from The Banyan Tree, The Trades Club and Something Sweet, in Hebden Bridge, or by calling 01422 845880