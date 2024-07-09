Focus Fest, held at Millers Bar in Briggate, saw a feast of local talent perform - all in aid of a good cause.

Acts playing on two stages included The Caymans, Nuclear Penguin, Jimbo Lynch, Deep Sea Lemons, Roger Davies and his band, and Todd Wilson.

And as well as the music, there was food and drink, stalls, children’s games and a climbing play area.

The event was organised by Focus4Hope, which helps many of the most vulnerable in the borough.

Its work includes a social supermarket, providing affordable, nutritious food to low-income households; budgeting courses; employment support; an SEND group for families; and fortnightly homeless feeds in Leeds and Halifax.

For more information about Focus4Help and how you can help them, visit https://focus4hope.co.uk/how-you-can-help/

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

