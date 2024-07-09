Events in West Yorkshire: Feast of local talent descends on Brighouse for charity's third music festival

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
The sounds of some of Calderdale’s best bands filled the air in Brighouse on Saturday.

Focus Fest, held at Millers Bar in Briggate, saw a feast of local talent perform - all in aid of a good cause.

Acts playing on two stages included The Caymans, Nuclear Penguin, Jimbo Lynch, Deep Sea Lemons, Roger Davies and his band, and Todd Wilson.

And as well as the music, there was food and drink, stalls, children’s games and a climbing play area.

The event was organised by Focus4Hope, which helps many of the most vulnerable in the borough.

Its work includes a social supermarket, providing affordable, nutritious food to low-income households; budgeting courses; employment support; an SEND group for families; and fortnightly homeless feeds in Leeds and Halifax.

For more information about Focus4Help and how you can help them, visit https://focus4hope.co.uk/how-you-can-help/

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Focusfest Focus 4 Hope music festival at The Millers Bar, Brighouse.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Focusfest Focus 4 Hope music festival at The Millers Bar, Brighouse. Pictured are Roger Davies and his band with festival organisor Dan Crawford

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Focusfest Focus 4 Hope music festival at The Millers Bar, Brighouse. Pictured is performer Todd Wilson

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Focusfest Focus 4 Hope music festival at The Millers Bar, Brighouse. Pictured are Darren and Jack of the Deep Sea Lemons

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

