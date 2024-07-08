Piece Hall gigs: 38 pictures of Rick Astley wowing the crowds in Halifax with special guests Lightning Seeds as summer of gigs continuesPiece Hall gigs: 38 pictures of Rick Astley wowing the crowds in Halifax with special guests Lightning Seeds as summer of gigs continues
Piece Hall gigs: 38 pictures of Rick Astley wowing the crowds in Halifax with special guests Lightning Seeds as summer of gigs continues

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Pop legend Rick Astley wowed a sell-out Halifax crowd last night (Sunday) as he headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

One of the country’s most beloved pop stars, Rick headed to the historic Halifax venue with special guests Lightning Seeds for a real feel-food night of hits.

Opening his set with Never Gonna Stop, from 2023 album Are We There Yet, Rick followed it with 1980s’ fan favourite Together Forever, Dippin’ My Feet and Keep Singing.

Rick had the crowd singing and dancing throughout his set which covered his 36-year career alongside covers from the likes of CHIC and AC/DC, with Good Times and Highway To Hell, before his era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up closed the show.

Clearly moved by the splendour of the venue, Rick told the 6,000-capacity crowd: “What an amazing place to do a concert – I’ve been looking forward to this one for ages!”

Opening the night were special guests Lightning Seeds who delivered a superb set including hits Life of Riley, Lucky You and Three Lions.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues on Tuesday with Loyle Carner.

