Everything you need to know about the Halifax Chow Down event at the Piece Hall

The Chow Down event at the Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend has certainly got people talking.

Here we rundown everything you need to know about the event.

When it is taking place?

The event starts on Friday and carries on throught to Monday. From Friday to SUnday the event will run from 11am to 10pm and on Monday 11am to 8pm.

What stall holders will be there?

Blue Caribou, Cargo Crepe, Caribbean Cafe, Churasco Grill, Dapur Malaysia, Dim Sum Su, Doh Hut, Fiesta Catering, Frankie's Wood Fired Pizzas, Frizza, Greek Street Food, Laynes, Oh My Glaze, Tacoporium, The Sausage Box, Vaso Kitchen, What's Your Beef

READ MORE: Chow Down returns to the Piece Hall - first traders have been revealed

Will Chow Down cater for vegans/vegetarians?

Chow Down aims for their food offering to be 25% vegan or vegetarian friendly and this weekend, all of the street food traders will have a vegan option available.

How much is admission?

This has been the subject of huge debate after it was announced that there will be a £3 admission charge (Under 14s are free) for the whole weekend. Entry will also be free for everyone on Friday 2May 24 until 5.30pm

READ MORE: Anger over admission fee for Chow Down event at The Piece Hall

How doe re-entry work?

Your entry free will get you entry for the entire day or weekend - whichever you choose. You will be given a stamp for all day pass-outs or a wristband if you would like to return later in the weekend.

Will you have to pay to visit the rest of the Piece Hall?

No. The Piece Hall building will be open as usual and free of charge to visitors who want to enjoy the shops, cafes, tourist information and heritage spaces.

Chow Down’s entry fee will be charged within an enclosed festival area

So why has an admission fee been introduced?

Organisers said last year’s Chow Down was very well attended, however, post-event it was clear that 'in order to bring this event to Halifax again in a sustainable fashion, it was only going to be commercially viable to charge a small entry free for 2019.'

READ MORE: Chow Down organisers defend decision to introduce admission fee for Halifax food festival

Chow Down Organisers said: "To build on last year, we have increased our street food and drink offering, bringing in yet more incredible food from some of the very best in the region and beyond, with prices from £2.50 to a higher price bracket to make sure we’re catering for all budgets and tastes.

"Plus, we have also increased the size of the children’s activities area and also introduced roaming performers and storytelling to keep all the family entertained - we will also be bringing a live band to the event for the very first time this summer to ensure that we provide a great day out in Halifax this bank holiday."

When are the next Chow Down events in Halifax?

July 26 - 28 and August 23 - 26 (Bank Holiday Weekend)