A boom in TV shows being filmed in here as well as the growing reputation of The Piece Hall and The Victoria Theatre as top venues have meant a host of famous faces have been visiting the area.

These have even included Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson and Ewan McGregor.

Here are 13 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough and what they like to do when they are here.

Take a look at some of the stars spotted in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale and find out what they like to do here

Ewan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax while he was in town filming A Gentleman in Moscow

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.