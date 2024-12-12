Ewan McGregor, Will Young, James Norton, Samuel L Jackson: 13 celebrities in Halifax and what they like to do when they visit - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Halifax has become quite the hotspot for celeb-spotting.

A boom in TV shows being filmed in here as well as the growing reputation of The Piece Hall and The Victoria Theatre as top venues have meant a host of famous faces have been visiting the area.

These have even included Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson and Ewan McGregor.

Here are 13 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough and what they like to do when they are here.

Take a look at some of the stars spotted in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale and find out what they like to do here

1. Ewan McGregor, Will Young, James Norton, Samuel L Jackson: 13 celebrities in Halifax and what they like to do when they visit - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

Take a look at some of the stars spotted in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale and find out what they like to do here

Ewan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax while he was in town filming A Gentleman in Moscow

2. Ewan McGregor, Will Young, James Norton, Samuel L Jackson: 13 celebrities in Halifax and what they like to do when they visit - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

Ewan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax while he was in town filming A Gentleman in Moscow

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

3. Ewan McGregor, Will Young, James Norton, Samuel L Jackson: 13 celebrities in Halifax and what they like to do when they visit - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

Happy Valley actor James Norton told media he enjoyed going out running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the hit show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

4. Ewan McGregor, Will Young, James Norton, Samuel L Jackson: 13 celebrities in Halifax and what they like to do when they visit - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

Happy Valley actor James Norton told media he enjoyed going out running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the hit show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

