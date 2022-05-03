Family of beloved young Queensbury rugby player who died on Halifax organisation's trip determined to prevent more deaths

Harry Sykes, 16 and a former Lightcliffe Academy student, was in Carcassonne in September 2018 with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he suffered a cardiac event whilst swimming in a lake and drowned.

An inquest into the young player’s death concluded last week with Senior Coroner Martin Fleming finding that the planning of the tour was “slipshod”, and that the supervision at the lake was inadequate.

It also highlighted several loopholes around the regulations for these kinds of trips. Harry’s family are hopeful the coroner will write a letter of recommendation, pressing for tighter rules.

A fund has been set up in memory of Harry Sykes, a much-loved young rugby player

“No one is taking responsibility,” said Harry’s mum, Natasha Burton. ”There have been no repercussions. I’ve lost my son.”

Harry’s family have also launched The Harry Sykes Fund, aimed at supporting young players to take part in the sport who may need financial assistance for items like kit and boots.

They will be holding fundraising events for the fund, and have launched an online fundraising page.

Harry, who went to Shibden Head Primary School, had been playing rugby since he was eight as a member of Queensbury Juniors ARLFC and dreamt of becoming a professional rugby player.

He was close to his brother, step-sister and step-brother and enjoyed spending time with his friends and girlfriend.

His mum described her boy as her “mini-me”, adding he was “cheeky, funny, loving and protective.”

“He was always trying to help others and have fun so we started the fund to help other kids be able to do the same,” she said.