Phoebe, from Hartshead Moor near Brighouse, passed away peacefully at home in April after a three-year battle with cancer aged just 15.

She loved animals and owned a host of creatures at her family's farm, including a pygmy goat, ducks, hens, rabbits and a horse.

Despite having her right leg amputated as part of her cancer treatment, she continued her farm work and grew her collection of animals with a view to one day opening Phoebe's Farm - a place where people could visit and share her enjoyment of animals.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe Gibson

Now her family are starting to raise the money needed to realise Phoebe's dream.

They are organising a night of entertainment at Brighouse Sports and Social Club on August 5 at 7pm.

A Night For Phoebe will include performances from Jade Craven, Steve Brooks, Lee Lambert and Helen Bailey as well as appearances from Frozen characters Elsa and Anna, a talent show, raffle, tombola, bingo and bake sale.

Tickets are £15 and include a hot roast beef or pork, apple and stuffing sandwich or vegetarian option.

Phoebe Gibson

For more information and how to buy tickets, or to make a donation towards the project, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anightforphoebePhoebe's family said: "Phoebe Rose Gibson - the most inspirational and strongest people you would ever have been lucky enough to meet.

"She endured 14 major operations and two rounds of very aggressive chemo, of which she did with determination, strength and admirable grace.

"This event is to help raise money to realise Phoebe's dream and put her name on the map.