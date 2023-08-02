Family pay tribute to 'bright, loving and beautiful girl' who died after road traffic collision in Halifax
Alice Williams was using the crossing on King Cross Street near to the junction with Park Road, while out with her family at the time of the collision, which occurred shortly after 11am on Saturday, July 8.
In a tribute, her family said: “Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day.
“We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”
Jenna Walker, head teacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl.
"She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted and full of smiles.
“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Enquiries remain ongoing with West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision, who have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.
In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling away from Halifax in the opposite direction or anyone with dash cam footage.
A 53-year-old male driver remains on police bail while enquiries continue into the tragic death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Steve Suggitt using 101 live chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230379650.