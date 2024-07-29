Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser to bring a young Calderdale man who is seriously ill in Greece back home has reached its target.

As reported by the Courier, Stainland’s Sam Whiteley suffered life-threatening injuries while on holiday nearly three weeks ago and has been in intensive care there ever since.

His family are desperate to get him home to the UK so he can receive medical treatment here.

They launched an online fundraiser appealing for help and, in less than 48 hours, had raised a staggering £40,000.

Sam Whiteley is seriously ill in Greece

His sister Jodie Whiteley has posted on the fundraising page: “Due to your kindness and generosity, we would like to update further that we have been able to start the process of getting Sam home.

"We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible.”

The appeal to help get Sam back to he UK was shared widely across social media by the many of people who know him, including Siddal Rugby League Club who said: “Friend of many at Siddal RL Sam Whiteley has so sadly ended up a hospital in Greece and needs to be back home with his family.

"Any little will be a help towards the huge total.”

More than 850 people donated to help bring Sam home

It is understood the money will ensure Sam can travel in an air ambulance with a heavy medical presence on board and an ambulance will be ready and waiting when he lands in the UK to take him to an ICU ward.

Launching the appeal, Jodie said: “We are asking for your help in order to raise the funds to get Sam Whiteley (our Samboy) home to the UK so he can be with his family.

"After a tragic incident abroad, Sam has sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and we as a family are in desperate need to get our brother back home so he can receive the medical treatment and support he needs.”

More than £28,000 was raised in just 24 hours, with a huge number of people donating – more than 850 – including one massive donation of £3,000.