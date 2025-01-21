Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash in a Calderdale village which left two teenagers dead has led to calls for young drivers to be stopped from carrying passengers in their cars.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming has called for the ban after conducting an inquest into the deaths of 19-year-old Joe Walsh and 18-year-old Toby Barraclough, who died after the five-seat Seat Ibiza they were travelling in crashed into a wall in Shelf in 2023.

Mr Fleming said he believes the action would reduce deaths on the roads.

Joe, who had passed his driving test five months earlier, was behind the wheel and died at the scene while Toby, who was a passenger, died in hospital three weeks later.

Flowers and tributes for Joe Walsh on Brow Lane, Shelf.

Four other passengers in the car also suffered injuries.

Issuing a prevention of future deaths report, Mr Fleming has urged the Secretary of State for Transport to consider the "appropriateness" of newly qualified drivers carrying "young persons as passengers".

He wrote: "Joseph was aged 18 at the time of his death following the collision and had passed his driving test in May 2023. This was five months prior to the collision.

"At the time of the collision, he was legally carrying five young friends.

Toby Barraclough

"Currently, there are no legal restrictions upon the licences of young and/or newly qualified drivers and the current vehicle licensing regime permits the carrying of young persons as passengers in circumstances such as these.

"Young drivers may be more likely to be involved in a collision with similar aged passengers in the car.

"I would ask you to consider the appropriateness of reviewing the current provisions since I am concerned that there will be further like tragic deaths.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you (and/or your organisation) have the power to take such action."

Paying tribute to Toby after his death, his family said he was a “fun-loving, energetic, fiercely-competitive, sporty young man”.

"He was loved by so many people and his family will miss him so much,” they said.

Dozens of tributes were left for Joe at the scene of the accident.

One said: “You were such a lovely boy, loved by many.”

And one said: “There’s a neon bright star shining in our sky tonight.