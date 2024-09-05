Residents fed up with a road closure for eight months

Stressed out residents on a Halifax street say they are fed up with their road being closed after a landslide eight months ago.

A landslide on November 29 last year led to the closure of Prospect Street on December 13, causing significant stress and disruption for residents as well as the nearby St Joseph’s School.

The primary alternative route of Range Bank is also undergoing extensive roadworks, with sections of the road and pavement being dug up, causing safety concerns for pedestrians, particularly during school run times.

Some residents are also concerned that the route may become impassable for emergency services, while they have also been frustrated at what they say is a lack of clear communication from Calderdale Council.

Residents on Prospect Street say they are fed up with roadworks

"Many residents feel they’ve been left in the dark about the timelines and what to expect in the coming weeks,” said one, who didn’t want to be named.

"We just want to know when the landslide will be cleared and the road re-opened.

"The uncertainty is making it even more stressful.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Prospect Street, outside Halifax, is closed due to safety concerns following a landslip.

“A Council investigation, which involves a legal process, is currently underway and it’s necessary for the road to remain closed as inspections are ongoing.

“We understand the inconvenience this closure may be causing, and we will continue to do what we can to share appropriate information, within the constraints of the legal process. Our priority is the safety of our communities and the road will re-open only when it’s safe to do so.

“The temporary traffic lights, currently in place on Range Bank, are associated with the nearby housing development.

“Due to the closure of Prospect Street, we stated that this essential work could only be carried out using traffic management, rather than a full closure as originally requested. It wasn’t possible for this to take place any earlier, due to conflicting scheduled works nearby.

“The lights will be manned at peak times to manage traffic flow and we will monitor the site on a daily basis to make sure the traffic management is appropriate, and the works stay on schedule to be completed before the end of September.”