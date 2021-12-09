Festive fun at Halifax Borough Market as Let's Grow pop allotment returns

The first Let’s Grow event at Halifax Borough Market in October

The Let’s Grow Ho, Ho, Ho! Merry Little Christmas Party follows the successful debut of the two-day pop-up allotment event at the market during the October half-term.

On December 20 and 21, 2021, Halifax’s market hall will welcome back the family of baby fruits and vegetables, their friendly ‘Vegetable Nannies’ and a host of performances, games, crafts, festive tunes, prizes and more.

The free event is brought to the market by Ben Faulks - co-creator of the award-winning TV series, ‘Mr Bloom’s Nursery’ - and his wife, Mimi, in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Ben and Mimi Faulks in Halifax Borough Market

Ben said: “The Let’s Grow team and myself are thrilled to be back in the heart of Halifax, in the Borough Market, with our merry little Christmas party this December.

“Everyone in Calderdale is invited and we can’t wait to begin the festive celebrations at the beginning of Christmas week on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st.

“There’ll be something for everyone to enjoy, so be sure to stop by and join the party with the Let’s Grow team!”

The event is funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund, which aims to help high streets and tourist attractions recover from the pandemic and welcome back shoppers and visitors.

At the October Let’s Grow event, the Council launched a two-year community art project and gave people the chance to share ideas for the borough’s Year of Culture in 2024, to coincide with Calderdale’s 50th anniversary and support the economic recovery.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “In Calderdale we’re proud to be known for our distinctive heritage and culture. The Let’s Grow events showcase these qualities within our historic Borough Market. They bring fun for the whole family and the opportunity to learn about gardening, food and nature, whilst attracting people into the town centre.

“Working with our partner organisations, one of the ways we’re rebuilding the economy is by harnessing the power of our unique culture and heritage to revitalise town centres and celebrate Calderdale’s identity.

“Visitors to the Let’s Grow Christmas Party will be able to take part in the consultation to gather ideas for the borough-wide celebration of Calderdale’s 50th birthday in 2024.

“After another tough year, we hope families can come and enjoy some festive cheer and pick up some Christmas treats from the array of independent retailers in the market and Halifax town centre.”

Here are just some of the fun-packed activities taking place:

Dance along as the Disco Shed plays funky festive tunes with games, bubbles and cheeky elves a-plenty.

Snap a selfie with the Living Lamp Posts and Christmas Travellers, Hodman & Sally.

Get creative with reindeer costume making and arts and crafts.

Complete the Christmas market treasure trail for a chance to win a family annual pass to Eureka! The National Children's Museum.

Make your own reindeer food to take home and sprinkle outside on Christmas Eve.

Get active with the reindeer hoopla game or relax and draw elf portraits in the Christmas Chill Out Zone.

COVID-safety measures are in place for the event, including face coverings for all performers and stewards and the monitoring and restriction of visitor numbers in the festival spaces.