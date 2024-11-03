Calderdale Council will reduce the number of roads that will be gritted this winter in order to meet budget cuts.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s winter service includes gritting, which involves spreading rock salt on roads to prevent ice forming and to melt any existing ice.

This year’s budget, approved in February, requires the council to find savings of over £300,000 per year from its winter service, which can cost up to £1.7 million in a typical year, to deliver a winter service policy in line with national guidance, the council’s statutory duty and available resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All roads on the previous gritting routes across Calderdale have now been assessed, with a risk assessment which prioritises high-use roads, roads that are needed by emergency services, and roads that provide access to community facilities such as hospitals, schools and town centres.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

This has reduced the number of roads which will be gritted on a precautionary basis by the council this winter but will still allow the council to meet its statutory duty.

The changes will be introduced on 1 December 2024.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney said: “Our priority during wintry weather is to make sure people can travel around Calderdale safely.

“The geography of our borough, with its mix of rural communities and towns means that it’s not possible for us to grit every street and road. That means that we must focus on keeping the major routes on the borough’s network clear, targeting Council resources where they’re needed most, and meeting our statutory duties as a highway authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like the Council, we should all consider how we can prepare for the winter to keep ourselves and those we care for safe, which could be as simple as checking public transport or postponing a trip until the weather improves.

“We’ve got some fantastic hints and tips on how to stay winter wise on our website, whether that’s about how to clear your path or driveway safely, stay warm during cold weather or keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours.”

Roads which have been removed from the precautionary gritting routes have been assessed for grit bins and those that qualify will receive these in the coming weeks.

Residents of homes along routes which will experience a change in service will receive a letter from the Council outlining the changes in the coming weeks.

The council will review the winter service plan again in Autumn 2025, before the start of the 2025/26 winter season.