Forty-nine patients at Calderdale Royal Hospital are fit to leave but cannot be discharged, figures show.

A Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier has also revealed the number rises to 131 patients across the Calderdale and Kirklees NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT).

Figures showed one patient, a 52-year-old man, had been waiting 127 days to be discharged due to a lack of capacity within social services.

A 75-year-old woman with dementia had been waiting 72 days to be discharged after 20 care homes were approached but no place was found.

Eight other patients had been waiting 28 days or more to be discharged, according to the figures.

The Trust said that the average age of patients waiting to be discharged was over 65 and that delays are usually due to the need for additional care or health needs and organising this with local authorities and partner services.

Stacey Appleyard, director of Healthwatch Kirklees, which monitors health and social care services in Kirklees and Calderdale, said: "It's a bit of a mixed picture. We've recently completed a significant project with CHFT and local partners on discharge, where we've gathered people's experiences.

"Some patients are discharged to their homes, others to care facilities, and the Trust has been proactive in addressing some of the feedback from patients.

"For example, patients highlighted that they didn’t understand what 'reablement' meant—a short-term, intensive program designed to help people regain independence.

"In response, the Trust is now working on updating the language in all their leaflets to make it clearer.

"Another concern was the delay in care packages starting at home, sometimes up to two days after discharge.

"The Trust has stepped up by allocating additional funding and domiciliary support to ensure there’s no gap in care. Ultimately, a lot of the challenges come down to individual circumstances.

"If patients can't be discharged promptly, it’s often due to personal factors beyond the Trust’s control.

"Overall, I think they are genuinely trying to ensure discharges are done as quickly and safely as possible. They are listening and making changes where they can.

"However, there are significant pressures on discharges and social care. We’re seeing an increasing gap between the care we aspire to provide and what is currently achievable due to funding constraints.

"There’s still work to be done, but we’re committed to continuing our collaboration with the Trust and partners over the next 12 months to help get this right."

Jonathan Hammond, Chief Operating Officer at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “To keep people safe, sometimes patients may need to stay with us for longer periods of time, even though they are well enough to go home. This could be because we need to arrange care at home, or further support from other services.

“We are working closely with our community partners to support patients to return home as soon as possible.”