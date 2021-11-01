Finalists announced for Calderdale Community Spirit Awards 2021

Charity of the Year Overgate Hospice at the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards 2019. Photo: Chris Lord.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is a charity which raises money to fund and support community activity across Calderdale.

This year, there were 100 more nominations received than last year, and this reflects how many people have gone above and beyond Covid-19.

There has been a new category for people who have gone Above and Beyond during Covid-19, and attracted two new sponsors Appleyard Lees LLP and Yorkshire Payments.

Judges Simon Walton from Riley & Co, Angela Everson from The Women’s Centre, Sian Rogers from CMBC, Emma Worsley from VAC and VSI Alliance, and Rachel Oates from CFFC

had the difficult job of judging but have announced the following finalists:

Young Community Champion: Alfie Roberts, Keeley Lucas, Evie Tasker, Lottie Ashmore, Poppy Lawrie, Sam Mylkola, Will Solomon

Volunteer of the Year: Caroline Seabourne, Kev Shiels, Christine Bottomley, Nawroz Lateef.

Outstanding Individual Achievement: Janet Lymer, John Mooney, Lorna Butterick

Great & Green: Joan Tillotson/ The Paddock, Litter free SB.

Best Fundraising Campaign: Brodstock, Overgate Hospice, Unmasked Mental Health

Arts & Culture: Brodstock, Curious Motion, Artworks

Breakthrough of the Year: Access Hospitality, Try High

Best Marketing Campaign: Magpies, EdShift, Overgate Reindeer Run

Covid - Above and beyond: St Augustine’s Centre, Calder Valley Search and Rescue team (CVST), Next Step Trust, Magpies, Age Concern Todmorden

Best New Charity: S4ND, Get Fit 4 Mental Health