Finalists announced for Calderdale Community Spirit Awards 2021
The Community Foundation for Calderdale has announced the finalists for the Community Spirit Awards, which will take place on Thursday, November 25 at The Venue, Barkisland.
The Community Foundation for Calderdale is a charity which raises money to fund and support community activity across Calderdale.
This year, there were 100 more nominations received than last year, and this reflects how many people have gone above and beyond Covid-19.
There has been a new category for people who have gone Above and Beyond during Covid-19, and attracted two new sponsors Appleyard Lees LLP and Yorkshire Payments.
Judges Simon Walton from Riley & Co, Angela Everson from The Women’s Centre, Sian Rogers from CMBC, Emma Worsley from VAC and VSI Alliance, and Rachel Oates from CFFC
had the difficult job of judging but have announced the following finalists:
Young Community Champion: Alfie Roberts, Keeley Lucas, Evie Tasker, Lottie Ashmore, Poppy Lawrie, Sam Mylkola, Will Solomon
Volunteer of the Year: Caroline Seabourne, Kev Shiels, Christine Bottomley, Nawroz Lateef.
Outstanding Individual Achievement: Janet Lymer, John Mooney, Lorna Butterick
Great & Green: Joan Tillotson/ The Paddock, Litter free SB.
Best Fundraising Campaign: Brodstock, Overgate Hospice, Unmasked Mental Health
Arts & Culture: Brodstock, Curious Motion, Artworks
Breakthrough of the Year: Access Hospitality, Try High
Best Marketing Campaign: Magpies, EdShift, Overgate Reindeer Run
Covid - Above and beyond: St Augustine’s Centre, Calder Valley Search and Rescue team (CVST), Next Step Trust, Magpies, Age Concern Todmorden
Best New Charity: S4ND, Get Fit 4 Mental Health
Charity of the Year: Unmasked Mental Health, Calderdale SmartMove, St Augustine’s Centre, Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees, Invictus Wellbeing