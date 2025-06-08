Firefighters' thanks to Calderdale country inn and restaurant team who 'went above and beyond' during massive moor fire

Firefighters who battled a massive moor fire have been saying a special thank you to the team at a Calderdale inn and restaurant.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says staff at Turnpike by Maya went “above and beyond” to support its crews while they were trying to put out the blaze near Oldham Road in Ripponden last month.

Firefighters spent several days tackling the moor fire and at the height of the blaze, there were 18 teams plus additional support units deployed.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Toby May and district commander Andy Rose have since visited Turnpike By Maya to hand over a certificate of thanks.

A service spokesperson said: “The venue went above and beyond, and provided our firefighters the use of their facilities during the recent moorland fire in Ripponden and also supported our staff with refreshments.

"This was not only a kind gesture but also a vital contribution to the efforts in our crews tackling the blaze.”