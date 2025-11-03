Firework safety: Photo of rocket stick puncturing 'heavy duty' car cover in Calderdale village is grave warning ahead of Bonfire Night
It was taken in Shelf and shows the stick from a rocket puncturing the cover of a car in the village.
The man who took the picture said the pointed debris must have come down with “some force” as the cover is “heavy duty” – and it could have been much worse if it had hit a person or animal.
The photo is a warning to all as people across the borough celebrate Bonfire Night this week.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has some safety tips for those marking the special date.
"The safest place to enjoy fireworks is at a professionally organised public display — far fewer people are injured than at small family or private parties,” they say.
"If you are having fireworks at home, follow the Firework Code.”
This can be found on the society’s website.