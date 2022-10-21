Kirsty Carver had run the York Marathon previously, vowing she would never take on the challenge again.

Spurred on by the cost-of-living crisis and the reality she saw in her local area, Kirsty secured a place in the 2022 London Marathon and trained hard for 6 months in the run up to this month's event, despite catching covid.

Kirsty said: “The marathon was very difficult - the hardest endurance test you can undertake, both physically and mentally, but I was surprised and delighted by the overwhelming support from the crowd for the full 26 miles, and the wonderful atmosphere among the runners, as everyone was doing it for charity.

Kirsty Carver

“My particular highlight was crossing the Thames over London Bridge, which was a special moment.”

Kirsty raised £323 for Happy Days, which will pay for enough food parcels to feed around 16 families for three days.

“Preparing for and completing the marathon is tough but it was nothing compared to what people in our area are struggling with every day as they cope with the effects of the cost of living crisis,” Kirsty said.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who sponsored me and the generosity from people who could see I was raising money for a local charity making a visible difference.”

