Former Brighouse Girls Grammar School students hold reunion

A reunion of former Brighouse Girls Grammar School students was held at the Lane Head pub on Saturday.

The 18 former pupils left the scool in 1982 as 16-year-olds, and were invited to the event over Facebook and WhatsApp by organisers Carole Coleman and Pat Varley about a meet up a couple of months ago.

One of the group, Caroline Sunderland, said: "We had a wonderful time chatting away and reminiscing.

"Some of the past students sang the school song and we raised a toast for absent friends and looked at many photographs."