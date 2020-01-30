Former director and general manager of Halifax Courier Ken Stark dies, aged 86

A former director and general manager of the Halifax Courier, Mr Kenneth Stark, has died aged 86.

Mr Stark - known as Ken - joined the company in the early 1970s and his technical and engineering experience proved invaluable as newspaper production made the transition from hot metal to web-offset printing and to computerised type setting.

After the Courier was taken over in 1994 by Johnston Press he continued to work for the new owners for a short period before retiring.

Mr Stark was a native of Embleton, Northumberland. He attended Morpeth Grammar School and graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in marine engineering. He went on to work for Thomson Newspapers in Newcastle before moving to Liverpool, from where he joined the Courier in Halifax.

While at Newcastle he met his late wife Jackie and they were married in October,1965. At the time she was a tele ad sales person with the Newcastle Chronicle but when the couple moved to Halifax she became well known for her voluntary and charitable work.

Mr Stark lived at Norwood Green and was a member of Lightcliffe Golf Club and later Hipperholme Bowling Club. His numerous other interests included aircraft, military vehicles, cars and crosswords.

He died at Overgate Hospice, Elland, on January 23 and leaves daughter Helen, son Jonathan, granddaughters Abigail and Sue-Laan, grandson Jacob and great grandson Peter.

Mr Stark’s funeral will take place at Coley Church on February 7 at 2pm.

His son Jonathan said: “He loved his time at the Courier. As a father he was firm but fair and although he was a private man he would become the centre of attention when at a party. He was well liked by many people.”

Edward Wood, former managing director of the Halifax Courier, said: “I worked with Ken for about 25 years and he became a close and loyal friend, but not only to me. He was hugely respected by colleagues, who he treated with fairness and honesty.”