Former Halifax schoolboy starts doctor post at hospital where his passion for medicine was sparked as a child

A former Halifax pupil is back at the hospital he first visited on work experience 10 years ago – this time as a doctor.

Abhishek Subramaniam went to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust when he was 14 and a student at The Crossley Heath School to shadow the then chief executive, Owen Williams,.

His visit was part of National Takeover Day - a national programme giving young people opportunities to experience leadership roles.

Now – a decade later - Abhi has returned to the trust to begin his foundation year one doctor's placement at Huddersfield Royal Informary - the place which first sparked his dream of one day becoming a medic.

Abhishek Subramaniam and inset on takeover day with the former chief executive Owen Williams

"I have always had an interest in healthcare, even from an early age, but the spark lit properly for me after Takeover Day,” he said.

"It was from seeing the impact the staff had on patients.

"After Takeover Day, I had this feeling I wanted to study medicine. Coming to the trust, meeting Owen and the teams - it really inspired me.

"Two years later, I had just completed my second work experience at the trust. During this time, I worked in clinics, on wards and in theatres, but it was patient advocacy that stood out to me.

"I see healthcare as a way to speak up for people in need, and that's what I saw during my work experience - colleagues managing to put smiles on people's faces, even at their most vulnerable time.

"I started studying medicine at the University of Plymouth, about as far from Huddersfield as you can get!

"I've always known I wanted to come back to Huddersfield. Yorkshire is my home, and I can't think of a bigger honour than giving back to the community that has helped shape me.

"This is my biggest dream come true.”

Crossley Heath School said: “We’re so proud of our former head boy.

"Work opportunities like Abhi’s show just how important seeing the world of work is in shaping future careers – we’re so grateful to our community partners who help provide opportunities like this for our students every year.”