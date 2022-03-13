Former Mayor of Calderdale among those considering offering rooms to Ukrainian refugees
A former Mayor of Calderdale and her husband are among those who may answer a call for people to offer rooms and homes to refugees from Ukraine.
Calderdale councillor Dot Foster (Labour, Sowerby Bridge) and Mick Foster have a spare room at their Pye Nest home - currently being used as Councillor Foster's office - which they are thinking about giving to someone who has fled from the Russian invasion.
They are waiting to hear more about the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, expected to be officially launched tomorrow.
It is thought people will be able to nominate a named individual or a family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months. Households will be offered £350 a month to open their homes.
Several people have been discussing the idea on Calderdale community groups on social media, with many also saying they are considering the idea.
Mr Foster said: "You can't just sit there and observe. You've got to do stuff."
Councillor Foster added: "We've got a room that we could make available. It needs a bit of a clear out but it is do-able.
"I just think if we were in that position, I really hope that someone would offer to do that for us.
"If we can adapt out lives to help someone else, why wouldn't we?"