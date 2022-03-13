Former Mayor of Calderdale among those considering offering rooms to Ukrainian refugees

Calderdale councillor Dot Foster (Labour, Sowerby Bridge) and Mick Foster have a spare room at their Pye Nest home - currently being used as Councillor Foster's office - which they are thinking about giving to someone who has fled from the Russian invasion.

They are waiting to hear more about the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, expected to be officially launched tomorrow.

It is thought people will be able to nominate a named individual or a family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months. Households will be offered £350 a month to open their homes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Foster and former Calderdale Mayor Dot Foster

Several people have been discussing the idea on Calderdale community groups on social media, with many also saying they are considering the idea.

Mr Foster said: "You can't just sit there and observe. You've got to do stuff."

Councillor Foster added: "We've got a room that we could make available. It needs a bit of a clear out but it is do-able.

"I just think if we were in that position, I really hope that someone would offer to do that for us.