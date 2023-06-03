Founder of Hebden Bridge community car share scheme set to retire after 20 years

Kevin Hogan, will be retiring and plans to spend his time birdwatching and playing the guitar as well as helping his wife look after the Quaker Meeting House in Skipton.

Asked about the early days of Hour Car, Kevin said: “I remember we launched in January 2004 with both our two cars on display in George’s Square. It was a sunny day and the budget stretched to balloons.

"The scheme was set up by the Ground Floor charity at Salem Community Centre and, even back then, we aimed to reduce people’s carbon emissions and to provide an affordable alternative to car ownership.”

Kevin Hogan

“We were one of the first rural car clubs in the country and got government funding as a pilot scheme. After 18 months the scheme was winding up and they wanted me to have 30 members before they would release funding for a third car.

"It was touch-and-go whether we would make it and I knew we could not survive without it. I remember seeing someone I thought might join through the window and dashing out to grab them. I even joined up the caretaker of Salem Community Centre, anyone to get us to that 30 mark.”

When questioned about how Hour Car has reduced carbon emissions, Kevin added: “We must have saved hundreds of tons of CO2 over the years. The biggest saving is that there are just fewer cars used but we also know that a car club member uses a car less than half as much as a car owner.

"We are looking for someone to replace me right now,” he said, “If they have the same energy and enthusiasm as I had 20 years ago, then there will not be a problem. I will make sure that I pass on all the know-how I can.”