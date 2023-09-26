Founder of Hebden Bridge's Ask The Question CIC congratulates volunteer on award nomination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ella Jancovich, 19, has been one of the Community Interest Company’s top volunteers over the past 12 months.

She has headed up their fundraising taskforce, coming up with countless new initiatives to raise money for the vital organisation, as well as being a youth leader for the ‘#IWill’ course to promote youth social action, as funded by the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella said: said, “I’d like to thank the Community Foundation for Calderdale for even considering me as a finalist.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella Jancovich

"There are some fantastic groups and individuals nominated this year, and it is a joy to be nominated alongside them.

"I am tremendously proud of the work I’ve done for Ask The Question CIC, supporting their fantastic students over the past 12 months, and I can’t wait for the Awards evening in November.”

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Students who attend sessions through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and English GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend a Russell Group University.

The nomination means that young volunteer Ella will be part of the evening on November 23 at The Venue in Barkisland.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “I am absolutely delighted that one of our young volunteers, Ella, has been chosen as a finalist at this year’s Community Spirit Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The awards are a really exciting evening in the Calderdale calendar, and Ella absolutely deserves recognition for the fantastic work she has done at Ask The Question CIC over the past 12 months.”