News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Founder of Hebden Bridge's Ask The Question CIC congratulates volunteer on award nomination

Hebden Bridge-based Ask The Question CIC is celebrating after one of it volunteers has been nominated as ‘Young Volunteer of the Year’ at the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ella Jancovich, 19, has been one of the Community Interest Company’s top volunteers over the past 12 months.

She has headed up their fundraising taskforce, coming up with countless new initiatives to raise money for the vital organisation, as well as being a youth leader for the ‘#IWill’ course to promote youth social action, as funded by the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ella said: said, “I’d like to thank the Community Foundation for Calderdale for even considering me as a finalist.

Ella JancovichElla Jancovich
Ella Jancovich
Most Popular

"There are some fantastic groups and individuals nominated this year, and it is a joy to be nominated alongside them.

"I am tremendously proud of the work I’ve done for Ask The Question CIC, supporting their fantastic students over the past 12 months, and I can’t wait for the Awards evening in November.”

Read More
Read more: 18 businesses for sale in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.
Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Students who attend sessions through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and English GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend a Russell Group University.

The nomination means that young volunteer Ella will be part of the evening on November 23 at The Venue in Barkisland.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “I am absolutely delighted that one of our young volunteers, Ella, has been chosen as a finalist at this year’s Community Spirit Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The awards are a really exciting evening in the Calderdale calendar, and Ella absolutely deserves recognition for the fantastic work she has done at Ask The Question CIC over the past 12 months.”

For more information on Ask The Question CIC visit www.atq.org.uk

Related topics:Hebden BridgeStudentsCalderdale